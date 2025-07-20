Left Menu

AdFalciVax: India Develops Indigenous Dual-Stage Malaria Vaccine

India's ICMR has developed AdFalciVax, a recombinant malaria vaccine targeting two critical stages of Plasmodium falciparum. Showing promise in preclinical trials, it aims to reduce transmission and prevent infection. This development aligns with India's Make in India initiative.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is making strides towards malaria eradication with its innovative vaccine candidate, AdFalciVax. In collaboration with the Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar and the National Institute of Malaria Research, ICMR has partnered with the Department of Biotechnology-National Institute of Immunology to develop this indigenous recombinant chimeric vaccine, specifically targeting two crucial stages of the malaria-causing Plasmodium falciparum parasite.

Designed to combat human infection and diminish vector-borne community transmission, AdFalciVax has shown remarkable efficacy in preclinical testing. The data suggests that the vaccine could outperform single-stage counterparts, offering broader protection by targeting two parasite stages, minimizing the risk of immune evasion, and providing improved long-term immunity. Moreover, it maintains functionality for over nine months, even at room temperature.

The vaccine's recombinant multistage construction, utilizing Lactococcus lactis, highlights its dual-focused protective strategy against the parasite. ICMR plans to license AdFalciVax to organizations and manufacturers for further development and commercialization, extending its outreach for significant public health impacts. This initiative is part of India's broader Make in India policy, although the vaccine remains in early research stages and is not yet available clinically.

