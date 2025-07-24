Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals Achieves Milestone with Robotic Knee Surgeries

Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta has completed over 600 Ultrafast Fully Automatic Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeries, led by Dr. K.T. Rajashekar. This landmark achievement enhances surgical precision and speeds up recovery, allowing patients to walk within hours and return home the next day, setting new standards in orthopedic care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta has proudly announced the successful completion of over 600 Ultrafast Fully Automatic Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeries. This significant achievement was spearheaded by the esteemed orthopedic surgeon, Dr. K.T. Rajashekar.

This milestone cements Apollo's leadership in next-generation orthopedic care, utilizing cutting-edge robotic systems to redefine the precision, speed, and recovery process in joint replacement surgeries.

The advanced robotic technology automates critical surgical steps with pinpoint accuracy, minimizing tissue disruption, ensuring perfect implant alignment, and promoting swift recovery. Patients often walk within hours and can return home the next day. Dr. Rajashekar emphasizes this transformative approach not only enhances surgical precision but also offers a safer, more confident procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

