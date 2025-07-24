Happy Cultures: Probiotic Revolution Tailored for the Indian Gut

In a groundbreaking move, Happy Cultures has launched with an investment exceeding INR 10 crore from Velbiom Probiotics. Focused on the Indian consumer, the brand provides probiotics uniquely formulated for the Indian gut, addressing health issues ranging from digestion to immunity.

Developed with locally sourced probiotic strains, Happy Cultures' products are designed to align with the Indian microbiome. These solutions are clinically validated, vegan, and free from unnecessary additives, emphasizing a science-backed approach to everyday health and wellness.

CEO Amit Monteiro highlights the brand's mission to place gut health front and center by creating products rooted in authenticity and designed for the Indian context. Available on major e-commerce platforms, Happy Cultures aims to set a new standard in addressing chronic health issues with precision and integrity.

