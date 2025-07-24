Left Menu

Happy Cultures: Probiotic Revolution Tailored for the Indian Gut

Happy Cultures, backed by Velbiom Probiotics, launches probiotic health solutions tailored specifically for the Indian gut. With an investment of over INR 10 crore, the brand offers clinically validated products addressing various health concerns, emphasizing locally sourced strains for better compatibility and efficacy in India’s unique gut environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, Happy Cultures has launched with an investment exceeding INR 10 crore from Velbiom Probiotics. Focused on the Indian consumer, the brand provides probiotics uniquely formulated for the Indian gut, addressing health issues ranging from digestion to immunity.

Developed with locally sourced probiotic strains, Happy Cultures' products are designed to align with the Indian microbiome. These solutions are clinically validated, vegan, and free from unnecessary additives, emphasizing a science-backed approach to everyday health and wellness.

CEO Amit Monteiro highlights the brand's mission to place gut health front and center by creating products rooted in authenticity and designed for the Indian context. Available on major e-commerce platforms, Happy Cultures aims to set a new standard in addressing chronic health issues with precision and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

