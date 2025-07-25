Tragedy Strikes: Probe Launched into Elderly Woman's Death at Ballia Health Centre
In Ballia, a 95-year-old woman's death at a Community Health Centre spurs an investigation due to alleged medical negligence and oxygen unavailability. Her family claims the doctor was absent, and oxygen support was delayed. Authorities are probing the incident to determine accountability.
- Country:
- India
The district administration in Ballia has initiated an investigation into the death of a 95-year-old woman at a Community Health Centre, following accusations of medical negligence and oxygen shortage, officials reported on Friday.
The woman, identified as Krishnamuni Pathak, was brought to the CHC by her son, Udit Pathak, after experiencing severe breathing issues. According to Udit, the emergency doctor on duty, Dr. Kazim Ali, was absent from the premises initially and supposedly delayed crucial oxygen support.
As the scenario deteriorated, the district authorities have stepped in, with District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh directing an immediate inquiry to ascertain the facts and ensure accountability, promising appropriate action based on the findings.
