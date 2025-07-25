Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Probe Launched into Elderly Woman's Death at Ballia Health Centre

In Ballia, a 95-year-old woman's death at a Community Health Centre spurs an investigation due to alleged medical negligence and oxygen unavailability. Her family claims the doctor was absent, and oxygen support was delayed. Authorities are probing the incident to determine accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Probe Launched into Elderly Woman's Death at Ballia Health Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Ballia has initiated an investigation into the death of a 95-year-old woman at a Community Health Centre, following accusations of medical negligence and oxygen shortage, officials reported on Friday.

The woman, identified as Krishnamuni Pathak, was brought to the CHC by her son, Udit Pathak, after experiencing severe breathing issues. According to Udit, the emergency doctor on duty, Dr. Kazim Ali, was absent from the premises initially and supposedly delayed crucial oxygen support.

As the scenario deteriorated, the district authorities have stepped in, with District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh directing an immediate inquiry to ascertain the facts and ensure accountability, promising appropriate action based on the findings.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025