Tragedy Strikes: Probe Launched into Elderly Woman's Death at Ballia Health Centre

The district administration in Ballia has initiated an investigation into the death of a 95-year-old woman at a Community Health Centre, following accusations of medical negligence and oxygen shortage, officials reported on Friday.

The woman, identified as Krishnamuni Pathak, was brought to the CHC by her son, Udit Pathak, after experiencing severe breathing issues. According to Udit, the emergency doctor on duty, Dr. Kazim Ali, was absent from the premises initially and supposedly delayed crucial oxygen support.

As the scenario deteriorated, the district authorities have stepped in, with District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh directing an immediate inquiry to ascertain the facts and ensure accountability, promising appropriate action based on the findings.