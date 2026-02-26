Speeding Car Tragedy: Doctor Detained After Thane Crash

A speeding car, driven by Dr. Sanjay Bendale, caused havoc in Thane's Kalyan area, resulting in injuries to six individuals. The accident, occurring on Wednesday morning, left two seriously hurt as the car crashed into multiple parked vehicles, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded when Dr. Bendale abruptly lost control of his car, leading to the collision with three to four roadside vehicles. The force of the crash heavily damaged nearby two-wheelers, prompting residents to quickly assist the victims and transport them to a hospital.

Authorities are examining the cause of the crash, considering both technical failure and human error as possibilities. Dr. Bendale faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following the accident.