Left Menu

Speeding Car Tragedy: Doctor Detained After Thane Crash

A doctor, Dr. Sanjay Bendale, was involved in a car crash in Thane, Maharashtra, injuring six people, two seriously. The accident occurred when the doctor lost control of the vehicle, hitting several parked cars. Police are investigating the cause while the injured receive treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna/Thane | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:12 IST
Speeding Car Tragedy: Doctor Detained After Thane Crash
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding car, driven by Dr. Sanjay Bendale, caused havoc in Thane's Kalyan area, resulting in injuries to six individuals. The accident, occurring on Wednesday morning, left two seriously hurt as the car crashed into multiple parked vehicles, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded when Dr. Bendale abruptly lost control of his car, leading to the collision with three to four roadside vehicles. The force of the crash heavily damaged nearby two-wheelers, prompting residents to quickly assist the victims and transport them to a hospital.

Authorities are examining the cause of the crash, considering both technical failure and human error as possibilities. Dr. Bendale faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following the accident.

TRENDING

1

Pakistan Senate Greenlights Groundbreaking Virtual Assets Bill 2025

 Pakistan
2
India-Israel Forge Stronger Ties Through Defense and Trade Plans

India-Israel Forge Stronger Ties Through Defense and Trade Plans

 Global
3
Nepal Eyes Smooth Democratic Transition Amid Electoral Process

Nepal Eyes Smooth Democratic Transition Amid Electoral Process

 India
4
Sweden's Grid Gains Power: Massive Investment Surge Announced

Sweden's Grid Gains Power: Massive Investment Surge Announced

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026