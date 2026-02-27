Unforeseen Battle: Iranian Doctors Caught in Protest Crossfire

In the wake of recent anti-government protests in Iran, medical professionals were thrust into a perilous conflict between their duty of care and aggressive government forces. As injured protesters filled hospitals, doctors confronted armed security agents actively obstructing treatment efforts.

These accounts, gathered from local and expatriate medical professionals, along with human rights organizations, depict a systematic assault on medical facilities across several Iranian cities. Security forces intimidated staff, monitored care, and seized the wounded from hospitals, reflecting an unprecedented militarization of healthcare institutions in Iran.

Despite this hostile environment, some doctors undertook clandestine efforts to treat the wounded in secret venues, risking arrest and severe penalties. This clandestine care starkly contrasts with official government denials, challenging Iran's claim of non-discriminatory medical treatment amid political unrest.

