Left Menu

The Perils of Online Self-Diagnosis: Trusting Doctors over Algorithms

As more individuals seek medical advice online, they risk endangering their health. While increased health awareness is positive, reliance on internet searches for diagnosis can lead to delayed medical attention, unnecessary panic, and strained doctor-patient relationships. Online resources should complement, not replace, professional medical consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:06 IST
The Perils of Online Self-Diagnosis: Trusting Doctors over Algorithms
  • Country:
  • United States

In a digital age where medical information is readily available, many people first consult search engines rather than healthcare professionals. Symptoms like headaches, chest discomfort, or fatigue often lead to online self-diagnosis, a trend raising patient safety concerns, according to Dr. Harnoor Singh Pruthi from Capitol Hospital.

Dr. Pruthi emphasizes that while understanding one's health is crucial, online resources can be misleading without clinical context. Search results may cause unnecessary alarm or a false sense of security without considering factors like age, medical history, or lifestyle risks.

The risks of online self-diagnosis are manifold: delayed medical attention, increased health anxiety, self-medication errors, and strained doctor-patient relationships. Dr. Pruthi advises using credible online sources and seeking professional medical advice to ensure accurate diagnosis and treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors Trigger Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Ripples Across City

Tremors Trigger Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Ripples Across City

 India
2
Greens Surge Ahead: A New Political Landscape Challenges Labour

Greens Surge Ahead: A New Political Landscape Challenges Labour

 Global
3
Judicial Integrity vs. Politically Charged Incarceration: The Kejriwal Case

Judicial Integrity vs. Politically Charged Incarceration: The Kejriwal Case

 India
4
Tragic Dispute Over WhatsApp Image Ends in Fatal Stabbing

Tragic Dispute Over WhatsApp Image Ends in Fatal Stabbing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026