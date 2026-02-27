The Perils of Online Self-Diagnosis: Trusting Doctors over Algorithms

In a digital age where medical information is readily available, many people first consult search engines rather than healthcare professionals. Symptoms like headaches, chest discomfort, or fatigue often lead to online self-diagnosis, a trend raising patient safety concerns, according to Dr. Harnoor Singh Pruthi from Capitol Hospital.

Dr. Pruthi emphasizes that while understanding one's health is crucial, online resources can be misleading without clinical context. Search results may cause unnecessary alarm or a false sense of security without considering factors like age, medical history, or lifestyle risks.

The risks of online self-diagnosis are manifold: delayed medical attention, increased health anxiety, self-medication errors, and strained doctor-patient relationships. Dr. Pruthi advises using credible online sources and seeking professional medical advice to ensure accurate diagnosis and treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)