Tragedy in Gaza: The Stark Reality of Infant Malnutrition

In Gaza, Zainab Abu Halib, a five-month-old, succumbed to severe starvation amidst ongoing conflict and aid restrictions. Despite weighing over 3 kg at birth, her weight plummeted to under 2 kg due to lack of necessary formula, highlighting a humanitarian crisis affecting many in the region.

Updated: 26-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:01 IST
A five-month-old girl, Zainab Abu Halib, recently became the face of a dire malnutrition crisis in Gaza. Her tragic death underscores a humanitarian emergency compounded by ongoing conflict and Israeli-ban on crucial aid supplies.

At birth, Zainab weighed over 3 kilograms, but weighed less than 2 kilograms at her death, marking a severe case of infant starvation. By the time she was brought to Nasser Hospital's pediatric department on Friday, it was too late.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Zainab was among 85 children whose lives were claimed by malnutrition-related issues in just three weeks. Her father and hospital staff highlighted the desperate need for a special formula that could not be obtained in the besieged territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

