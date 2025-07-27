Polio's Persistent Threat: New Cases Surface in Pakistan

Three additional cases of poliovirus have been confirmed in Pakistan, increasing the national total for the year to 17, as reported by authorities on Sunday. The recent cases comprise two from the districts of Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Umarkot in Sindh, according to a statement from the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program (PPEP).

As new instances continue to emerge, the number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has notably risen, including 10 reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone. The persistence of polio cases accentuates the ongoing risk the disease poses to children, particularly in regions with low vaccine acceptance.

Pakistan remains one of only two countries globally, alongside Afghanistan, where polio is endemic. Despite concerted efforts to eliminate the virus worldwide, challenges such as security concerns, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation persist, slowing eradication progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)