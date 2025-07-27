Left Menu

Polio's Persistent Threat: New Cases Surface in Pakistan

Pakistan's poliovirus cases rise to 17 this year with new detections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Despite eradication efforts, vaccine hesitancy and security issues hinder progress. Polio remains endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan, posing ongoing risks where immunity gaps exist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-07-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 14:25 IST
Polio's Persistent Threat: New Cases Surface in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three additional cases of poliovirus have been confirmed in Pakistan, increasing the national total for the year to 17, as reported by authorities on Sunday. The recent cases comprise two from the districts of Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Umarkot in Sindh, according to a statement from the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program (PPEP).

As new instances continue to emerge, the number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has notably risen, including 10 reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone. The persistence of polio cases accentuates the ongoing risk the disease poses to children, particularly in regions with low vaccine acceptance.

Pakistan remains one of only two countries globally, alongside Afghanistan, where polio is endemic. Despite concerted efforts to eliminate the virus worldwide, challenges such as security concerns, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation persist, slowing eradication progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025