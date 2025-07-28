Tension in Gaza: Aid Awaits Israel's Approval for Humanitarian Pause

The United Nations World Food Programme is urging faster permit processing from Israeli authorities to transport aid into Gaza. This comes as Israel announces planned pauses in military operations to allow humanitarian aid, amid claims of mass starvation in the enclave.

Ross Smith, WFP's emergencies director, stressed the need for swift clearances, saying that prolonged waiting times could hinder aid operations. Since lifting a blockade, Israel has delayed U.N. aid movement, allowing only a small fraction of trucks to reach their destination.

Israel maintains control over Gaza's access and claims adequate aid entry, accusing Hamas of theft—a claim the militants deny. Thousands continue to gather at crossing points, creating tense and prolonged waits. In contrast, Jordan and the UAE are conducting symbolic airdrops of aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)