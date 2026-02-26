In a disturbing revelation, South Africa's foreign minister announced that at least two South Africans have perished in Ukraine, drawn there under false pretenses in a recruitment scam to fight for Russia. This marks the first confirmation from South African authorities about their citizens' fatalities in Ukraine under deceptive circumstances.

Minister Ronald Lamola did not disclose the identities of the deceased but clarified they were not among a group allegedly recruited by Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, former President Jacob Zuma's daughter. These revelations surfaced after eleven South Africans returned home, having been misled into believing they were traveling for security training in Russia, only to end up in the conflict zone.

The South African government has vowed accountability for the recruiters. Meanwhile, the issue appears even broader, with Kenya and Bangladesh also reporting citizens duped into joining the war under fraudulent promises. The global reach of Russia's recruitment tactics underscores the war's continuing toll on individuals worldwide as it passes its fourth year.

