Tragedy Strikes: Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

In a tragic turn of events, three patients lost their lives at the Jalandhar civil hospital on Sunday evening. Family members are pointing fingers at a technical fault in the oxygen supply at the trauma center as the cause of death.

Hospital authorities, however, have dismissed these claims, although they acknowledged a temporary dip in the oxygen supply. They maintained that backup oxygen cylinders were swiftly activated to ensure continued patient care. A nine-member committee is now tasked with investigating the incident, with a report expected within two days, as stated by medical superintendent Raj Kumar.

The deceased included a snake bite victim, a drug overdose patient, and a tuberculosis patient, all of whom were on ventilators. Senior Medical Officer Vinay Anand confirmed a minor fault in the oxygen system, but he assured that both backup supplies and the main system were promptly rectified. He challenged the allegations by family members, emphasizing that the actual causes of death were documented by doctors in the medical files.

