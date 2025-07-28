Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Three patients at Jalandhar civil hospital died, allegedly due to an oxygen supply fault. Families blamed the hospital, citing supply disruption at the trauma center. The hospital refuted claims, asserting rapid backup activation. An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate. Causes of death were stated as separate medical conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-07-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 08:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three patients lost their lives at the Jalandhar civil hospital on Sunday evening. Family members are pointing fingers at a technical fault in the oxygen supply at the trauma center as the cause of death.

Hospital authorities, however, have dismissed these claims, although they acknowledged a temporary dip in the oxygen supply. They maintained that backup oxygen cylinders were swiftly activated to ensure continued patient care. A nine-member committee is now tasked with investigating the incident, with a report expected within two days, as stated by medical superintendent Raj Kumar.

The deceased included a snake bite victim, a drug overdose patient, and a tuberculosis patient, all of whom were on ventilators. Senior Medical Officer Vinay Anand confirmed a minor fault in the oxygen system, but he assured that both backup supplies and the main system were promptly rectified. He challenged the allegations by family members, emphasizing that the actual causes of death were documented by doctors in the medical files.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025