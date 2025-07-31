Left Menu

Floods Pose Health Risks for the Elderly: Study Reveals Vulnerabilities

A study highlights that elderly people are more vulnerable to hospitalisation due to skin, nervous, and musculoskeletal diseases following major flood events. The findings, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, call for improved flood preparedness and adaptation strategies for vulnerable communities, emphasizing the heightened risk for older adults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:47 IST
A recent study has revealed heightened vulnerabilities in elderly populations following significant flood events. The research, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, indicates an increased risk of hospitalisation for diseases affecting the skin, nervous system, and musculoskeletal system.

Analysing data from a 17-year span of insurance claims and flood incidents in the United States, the findings show a notable rise in hospitalisation rates—specifically, a three percent increase for skin conditions and a 2.5 percent rise for nervous system issues during and after floods. The risks for joint and muscle conditions also saw more than a one percent elevation.

Researchers stress the need for adapted flood preparedness and adaptation strategies, particularly for vulnerable groups such as older adults and minorities. As climate change continues to impact weather patterns, the elderly, with their potentially weakened immune systems and mobility issues, face heightened health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

