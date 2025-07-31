President Murmu Advocates Compassionate Healthcare at AIIMS Deoghar Convocation
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized empathy and moral values in healthcare at AIIMS Deoghar's first convocation. She highlighted the importance of primary care for universal health coverage and urged the institution to contribute to health-related Sustainable Development Goals. Murmu also praised AIIMS Deoghar's outreach to tribal areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoghar | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:49 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu called on the medical community to balance precision with compassion, remarking, 'Be clinical in diagnosis but sensitive in behavior,' during AIIMS Deoghar's inaugural convocation.
Stressing the significance of primary healthcare, she urged AIIMS Deoghar to adopt additional villages and enhance outreach, particularly in tribal regions.
Touting the institution's efforts, including drone delivery of anti-venom, Murmu urged a focus on Sustainable Development Goals, positioning AIIMS as pivotal in India's health ambitions.
Advertisement