President Murmu Advocates Compassionate Healthcare at AIIMS Deoghar Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu called on the medical community to balance precision with compassion, remarking, 'Be clinical in diagnosis but sensitive in behavior,' during AIIMS Deoghar's inaugural convocation.

Stressing the significance of primary healthcare, she urged AIIMS Deoghar to adopt additional villages and enhance outreach, particularly in tribal regions.

Touting the institution's efforts, including drone delivery of anti-venom, Murmu urged a focus on Sustainable Development Goals, positioning AIIMS as pivotal in India's health ambitions.