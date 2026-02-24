Star Health Strengthens Primary Care with New Health Clinics
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited launches 32 Arogya Seva Kendras across nine Indian states under its CSR program. These clinics offer free primary healthcare, including doctor consultations and diagnostics, targeting non-communicable diseases. Supported by Piramal Swasthya and Pfizer, the initiative aims to enhance community-level healthcare access.
- Country:
- United States
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, a leading player in India's health insurance sector, has initiated a major expansion of its community health efforts. The company announced the establishment of 32 Arogya Seva Kendras across nine states, focusing on enhancing primary healthcare access.
The Arogya Seva Kendras, launched under Star Health's Corporate Social Responsibility program, are designed to provide free primary care services. These include doctor consultations and diagnostics aimed at early detection and management of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. The initiative is carried out in partnership with Piramal Swasthya.
Notably, the project also sees an involvement from Pfizer, enhancing adult vaccination efforts. The move aligns with the company's commitment to community-centric healthcare, aiming to impact over a million lives by addressing fundamental health disparities at the community level.
ALSO READ
Luxembourg-India Regulatory Talks: Strengthening Financial Ties
India-Israel FTA Talks: A New Era of Trade Opportunities
Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure
Tourism as a Bridge: India-US Travel Corridor and the Future of Tourism
India and Canada Set to Initiate Free Trade Talks