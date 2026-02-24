Star Health Strengthens Primary Care with New Health Clinics

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, a leading player in India's health insurance sector, has initiated a major expansion of its community health efforts. The company announced the establishment of 32 Arogya Seva Kendras across nine states, focusing on enhancing primary healthcare access.

The Arogya Seva Kendras, launched under Star Health's Corporate Social Responsibility program, are designed to provide free primary care services. These include doctor consultations and diagnostics aimed at early detection and management of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. The initiative is carried out in partnership with Piramal Swasthya.

Notably, the project also sees an involvement from Pfizer, enhancing adult vaccination efforts. The move aligns with the company's commitment to community-centric healthcare, aiming to impact over a million lives by addressing fundamental health disparities at the community level.