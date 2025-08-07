Eli Lilly's Oral Obesity Pill: A Game-Changer in Weight Loss Treatment?
Eli Lilly's experimental GLP-1 oral pill, orforglipron, showed promise in weight loss, achieving a 12.4% reduction in body weight over 72 weeks in a late-stage study. While below Novo Nordisk's injectable Wegovy target, it offers an easier-to-use alternative, appealing to patients preferring pills over injections.
In a new development in obesity treatment, Eli Lilly announced that its experimental GLP-1 oral pill, orforglipron, aided in achieving a 12.4% weight reduction after 72 weeks in a late-stage study. Despite the results falling short of Novo Nordisk's injectable Wegovy, orforglipron presents a more convenient alternative to injections, potentially revolutionizing obesity management.
Traditional injectable obesity drugs mimic appetite-controlling hormones, but orforglipron stands out as a small molecule pill praised for its ease of manufacturing and packaging. Kenneth Custer, leading Lilly's cardiometabolic health division, emphasized the potential of the once-daily pill for early intervention and long-term management, aiming for regulatory approval by year-end.
The study of over 3,000 participants showed significant weight loss without diabetes. While some participants experienced gastrointestinal side effects, no liver safety issues arose. The heart-benefiting capabilities of orforglipron underscore its potential for broader health benefits, potentially boosting insurance coverage and market dominance against established players like Wegovy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
