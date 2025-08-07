Left Menu

Crucial Insights into Chronic Liver Disease and Transplants at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital

With increasing cases of chronic liver disease in India, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore emphasizes early intervention and clears misconceptions about transplants. Most CLD patients don't need a transplant; early treatment can prevent severe progression. The hospital highlights the safety of modern liver transplants, particularly living donor procedures, offering hope to families.

Updated: 07-08-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

As chronic liver disease cases surge across India, experts at Coimbatore's Sri Ramakrishna Hospital stress the importance of early intervention, underscoring that not all patients require liver transplants. The institution reassures families about the safety of modern transplants, including living donor procedures, providing much-needed clarity and hope.

Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) often progresses without symptoms until advanced stages. Early treatment is crucial, as the condition can develop into cirrhosis or liver failure. Specialists at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital advocate for addressing underlying causes, regular monitoring, and lifestyle changes to slow disease progression.

The misconception that all CLD patients need transplants is widespread. At Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, only a small percentage of patients require transplants, as most can manage the condition through medical care and lifestyle adjustments. Advanced transplant cases use international systems for evaluation, emphasizing donor safety in living donor liver transplants.

