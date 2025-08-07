Crucial Insights into Chronic Liver Disease and Transplants at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital

As chronic liver disease cases surge across India, experts at Coimbatore's Sri Ramakrishna Hospital stress the importance of early intervention, underscoring that not all patients require liver transplants. The institution reassures families about the safety of modern transplants, including living donor procedures, providing much-needed clarity and hope.

Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) often progresses without symptoms until advanced stages. Early treatment is crucial, as the condition can develop into cirrhosis or liver failure. Specialists at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital advocate for addressing underlying causes, regular monitoring, and lifestyle changes to slow disease progression.

The misconception that all CLD patients need transplants is widespread. At Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, only a small percentage of patients require transplants, as most can manage the condition through medical care and lifestyle adjustments. Advanced transplant cases use international systems for evaluation, emphasizing donor safety in living donor liver transplants.

(With inputs from agencies.)