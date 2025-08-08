Left Menu

Dollar Under Pressure Amid Speculation of Fed's Future Direction

The U.S. dollar faced a weekly decline due to speculation about future Fed policies. President Trump's interim Fed appointment raises concerns over a political influence on the Fed's independence. Market focus shifts to upcoming U.S. consumer inflation data, crucial for determining the Fed's future actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the U.S. dollar edged downwards for the week, financial markets braced for potential shifts in Federal Reserve policies. This decline follows President Donald Trump's interim appointment for the Federal Reserve governor, sparking expectations of future dovish monetary policies.

Michael Brown, a senior research strategist, expressed concerns over the Fed's independence, noting an anticipated political influence. Meanwhile, the nomination of Stephen Miran as a temporary Fed governor stirred discussions about the central bank's future direction, particularly as Trump's criticisms continue to weigh on the dollar.

Looking ahead, investor attention is turning to next week's consumer price inflation data in the U.S., a key factor in shaping the Federal Reserve's policy decisions. Analysts, however, remain cautious about significant dollar devaluations, although the currency struggles against major counterparts amidst trade policy uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

