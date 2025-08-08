Decoding Health: DNA Insights, Weight Loss Trends, and Global Malnutrition

Recent scientific discoveries and strategic business moves are bringing health issues to the forefront globally. A Swedish study highlights how DNA changes can pinpoint heart disease risks in type 2 diabetes patients. Meanwhile, drug companies and consumer health brands make bold predictions and adjustments amidst evolving market dynamics.

Kenvue has adjusted its annual sales forecast amid strategic reviews. Eli Lilly, banking on weight-loss drug demand, also revised its earnings predictions. However, technical glitches and competitive setbacks have influenced market performances adversely.

In Gaza, child malnutrition figures hit unprecedented levels, raising health alarms. In the U.S., the FDA initiates a program to boost domestic drug manufacturing. Additionally, a significant mRNA patent dispute between pharmaceutical giants reaches resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)