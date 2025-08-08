Kenya Declared Free of Sleeping Sickness, Marks Major Public Health Victory

Kenya has been officially validated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as having eliminated human African trypanosomiasis (HAT) — commonly known as sleeping sickness — as a public health problem. This makes Kenya the tenth country in the world to reach this significant milestone, and the second neglected tropical disease (NTD) eliminated in the country after Guinea worm disease, which was certified eradicated in 2018.

Congratulating Kenya, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said:

“Kenya joins the growing ranks of countries freeing their populations from human African trypanosomiasis. This is another step towards making Africa free of neglected tropical diseases.”

About the Disease HAT is a vector-borne parasitic infection caused by the blood parasite Trypanosoma brucei. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected tsetse flies, which acquire the parasite from infected animals or humans.

The disease occurs exclusively in Africa and has two forms:

Gambiense HAT – Found in West and Central Africa, progresses slowly.

Rhodesiense HAT (r-HAT) – Found in East and Southern Africa, including Kenya, and progresses rapidly, invading multiple organs such as the brain.

Without treatment, r-HAT is fatal within weeks. Populations engaged in agriculture, fishing, hunting, and animal husbandry are most at risk.

Kenya’s Road to Elimination

The first HAT cases in Kenya were detected in the early 20th century. Since then, the country has conducted sustained control and surveillance activities. Notably:

No indigenous cases reported for over a decade.

The last local transmission occurred in 2009.

The last exported cases, infected in the Masai Mara National Reserve, were reported in 2012.

Kenya intensified efforts by strengthening HAT surveillance in 12 health facilities across six historically endemic counties, equipping them with modern diagnostic tools and training clinical staff. The strategy included:

Adoption of highly sensitive and practical diagnostic tests for r-HAT.

Ongoing tsetse fly control and monitoring of animal trypanosomiasis through the Kenya Tsetse and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Council (KENTTEC) and national veterinary authorities.

These coordinated activities have provided robust evidence to support WHO’s validation of Kenya’s elimination claim.

National and Global Recognition Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr Aden Duale, hailed the achievement as a testament to years of collaboration and persistence:

“This is a major public health milestone for Kenya. It will protect our people, boost productivity, and pave the way for renewed economic growth.”

Dr Patrick Amoth, Director General of Health, emphasised the importance of sustaining high-quality care and surveillance in line with WHO guidelines, while Dr Abdourahmane Diallo, WHO Representative to Kenya, highlighted the crucial role played by health workers, community engagement, and global partnerships.

The Post-Validation Plan Under WHO guidance, Kenya will implement a post-validation surveillance strategy to prevent disease resurgence, focusing on:

Continued monitoring in formerly affected areas.

Rapid detection and treatment of any suspected cases.

Maintaining a strategic stockpile of medicines, donated by Bayer AG and Sanofi, to enable swift response.

HAT Elimination: A Global Perspective

Kenya now joins a select group of 10 countries that have eliminated HAT as a public health problem: Benin, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guinea, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda, and now Kenya.

Globally, 57 countries have eliminated at least one NTD, reflecting growing momentum towards WHO’s goal of ending NTDs as a public health threat.

A Milestone for Africa’s Health Future

Kenya’s success underscores how decades-long surveillance, strong public health systems, and multi-sector partnerships can eradicate deadly diseases. It also reinforces Africa’s progress in tackling vector-borne diseases and protecting vulnerable rural communities.