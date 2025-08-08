Left Menu

Meghalaya Footballer's Fight for Life: A Community Rallies for Ibaihun Kurbah

Ibaihun Kurbah, a young footballer from Meghalaya, faces end-stage kidney failure and urgently needs a donor. Her family and community are appealing for help, while civil society groups are raising funds for her treatment. Known for her athletic prowess, Kurbah's story highlights a community's battle to save one of their own.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mairang | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:56 IST
Meghalaya Footballer's Fight for Life: A Community Rallies for Ibaihun Kurbah

In a compelling story of courage and hope, 20-year-old Ibaihun Kurbah, a promising footballer from Meghalaya, has been diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, creating an urgent need for a donor. Kurbah, known for her speed and commitment on the field, is now facing the battle of her life off it.

Her family and friends are appealing for donor matches while struggling to manage mounting medical costs. Despite some support from the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme, expenses such as transportation remain a heavy burden.

Civil society groups have stepped up, organizing fundraising campaigns and raising awareness about Kurbah's situation. The promising athlete and her community are showing unwavering strength and resilience in their fight against adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025