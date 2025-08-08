Meghalaya Footballer's Fight for Life: A Community Rallies for Ibaihun Kurbah

In a compelling story of courage and hope, 20-year-old Ibaihun Kurbah, a promising footballer from Meghalaya, has been diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, creating an urgent need for a donor. Kurbah, known for her speed and commitment on the field, is now facing the battle of her life off it.

Her family and friends are appealing for donor matches while struggling to manage mounting medical costs. Despite some support from the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme, expenses such as transportation remain a heavy burden.

Civil society groups have stepped up, organizing fundraising campaigns and raising awareness about Kurbah's situation. The promising athlete and her community are showing unwavering strength and resilience in their fight against adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)