Tamil Nadu Hospital Sets World Record with 45,000 Organ Donation Pledges
Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Tamil Nadu claimed a world record with over 45,000 organ donation pledges within three months. The record is certified by the World Records Union. The initiative was supported by local health authorities and anticipated for its significant contributions to the organ donation campaign in India.
- Country:
- India
Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Tamil Nadu has set a new world record by receiving over 45,000 organ donation pledges in three months. The feat, officially certified by the World Records Union, underscores the facility's commitment to organ donation.
At a ceremony held recently, the record citation was presented to R Sundar, Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and the hospital, by World Records Union representatives Alice Raynaud and Shareefa Haneef. Health Minister Ma Subramanian and TRANSTAN's Dr N Gopalakrishnan were present.
The campaign was launched in collaboration with TRANSTAN and NOTTO, resulting in pledges for various organs, especially corneas and skin donations. The drive builds on a previous Guinness World Record achieved by the hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)