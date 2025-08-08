Tamil Nadu Hospital Sets World Record with 45,000 Organ Donation Pledges

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Tamil Nadu has set a new world record by receiving over 45,000 organ donation pledges in three months. The feat, officially certified by the World Records Union, underscores the facility's commitment to organ donation.

At a ceremony held recently, the record citation was presented to R Sundar, Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and the hospital, by World Records Union representatives Alice Raynaud and Shareefa Haneef. Health Minister Ma Subramanian and TRANSTAN's Dr N Gopalakrishnan were present.

The campaign was launched in collaboration with TRANSTAN and NOTTO, resulting in pledges for various organs, especially corneas and skin donations. The drive builds on a previous Guinness World Record achieved by the hospital.

