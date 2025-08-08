Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Hospital Sets World Record with 45,000 Organ Donation Pledges

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Tamil Nadu claimed a world record with over 45,000 organ donation pledges within three months. The record is certified by the World Records Union. The initiative was supported by local health authorities and anticipated for its significant contributions to the organ donation campaign in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:56 IST
Tamil Nadu Hospital Sets World Record with 45,000 Organ Donation Pledges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Tamil Nadu has set a new world record by receiving over 45,000 organ donation pledges in three months. The feat, officially certified by the World Records Union, underscores the facility's commitment to organ donation.

At a ceremony held recently, the record citation was presented to R Sundar, Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and the hospital, by World Records Union representatives Alice Raynaud and Shareefa Haneef. Health Minister Ma Subramanian and TRANSTAN's Dr N Gopalakrishnan were present.

The campaign was launched in collaboration with TRANSTAN and NOTTO, resulting in pledges for various organs, especially corneas and skin donations. The drive builds on a previous Guinness World Record achieved by the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025