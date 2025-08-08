Mohan Bhagwat to Inaugurate Cancer Care Center
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate a new medical center for affordable cancer treatment in a city-based trust project on Sunday. The center, part of 'Madhav Srishti', will offer a variety of treatments and also host a meeting promoting social harmony.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to inaugurate a new medical center providing affordable cancer care on Sunday, according to a city-based trust.
Situated on the premises of 'Madhav Srishti', the center is a project by 'Guruji Seva Nyas', operational since 2021. It will offer a range of treatments, including radiation, chemotherapy, and various traditional therapies.
In addition to the inauguration, Bhagwat will attend a 'Sadbhav Baithak' (harmony meeting) which will feature 300 participants focusing on fostering social unity.
