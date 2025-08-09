Himachal Pradesh High Court's Call for Mental Health Support Expansion

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken a significant step by directing the state government to enhance support infrastructure for mentally ill patients, particularly by expanding halfway homes. This directive aims to ensure compliance with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

The decision followed a suo motu cognisance by a division bench of Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma. They reviewed a July 2024 representation concerning conditions at the Himachal Hospital for Mental Health and Rehabilitation (HHMH) in Shimla, highlighting issues related to patient care and administrative appointments.

The court praised efforts by amicus curiae Vishali Lakhanpal, who reported on challenges faced by recovered patients, including inadequate discharge mechanisms and lack of family willingness. The state government committed to improvements, including lab testing facilities and new halfway homes, to support the needs of mentally ill patients across Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)