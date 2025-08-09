Left Menu

Hurdles in Health: From Saline Relief to Alarming Malnutrition

Recent health developments include the resolution of a saline shortage by the US FDA, delays in a Trump-era health commission report, genetic links to heart risks in diabetes, and Eli Lilly's forecast adjustment for its weight-loss drug. Gaza's malnutrition crisis and water scarcity are also highlighted amidst other significant health updates.

Updated: 09-08-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 10:28 IST
Hurdles in Health: From Saline Relief to Alarming Malnutrition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent briefing, the US FDA announced the resolution of the country's IV and injectable saline shortage, a situation that last year forced hospitals to restrict elective procedures. FDA Commissioner Martin Makary confirmed the return to normalcy in saline supply.

A U.S. federal commission established during the Trump administration is reportedly set to miss its upcoming deadline for a pivotal children's health report. The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) report, addressing chronic disease epidemics, was due by August 12 but remains pending, as per Bloomberg News.

Meanwhile, a Swedish study has uncovered DNA changes in type 2 diabetes patients that could help doctors gauge heart disease risks more accurately. In other news, malnutrition continues to strike Gaza, with WHO reporting nearly 12,000 children under five now affected amidst worsening health conditions and water crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

