Vinay Prasad Returns to Key FDA Role

Vinay Prasad is stepping back into his prominent role at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, where he will resume his duties overseeing the regulation of vaccines, gene therapies, and blood products. His return was reported by STAT News on Saturday.

"At the FDA's request, Dr. Vinay Prasad will once again lead the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research," said Andrew Nixon, spokesperson for the Health and Human Services department, according to STAT News. Prasad had previously left the agency in July following a mere three months as the director of the center.

Reuters has yet to independently confirm the report. Prasad's return is expected to strengthen the FDA's regulatory oversight in the critical areas of biologics evaluation and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)