Vinay Prasad Returns to Key FDA Role Amid Controversy
The FDA's re-appointment of Dr. Vinay Prasad to lead the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research was confirmed by a statement from U.S. Health and Human Services spokesman Andrew Nixon, following agency turbulence under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership.
