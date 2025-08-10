Left Menu

Vinay Prasad Returns to Key FDA Role Amid Controversy

Vinay Prasad, a former critic of U.S. COVID-19 policies, returns to the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research after briefly leaving. His tenure drew criticism, notably over the handling of gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The FDA halted and then reinstated the distribution of the controversial therapy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 02:14 IST
Vinay Prasad Returns to Key FDA Role Amid Controversy

Vinay Prasad is stepping back into his role overseeing vaccine regulation at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, just over a week after his departure. The return comes amid significant scrutiny of Prasad's past actions and decisions during his tenure.

The FDA's re-appointment of Dr. Vinay Prasad to lead the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research was confirmed by a statement from U.S. Health and Human Services spokesman Andrew Nixon, following agency turbulence under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership.

Prasad, previously an outspoken critic of U.S. COVID-19 policies, faced backlash over the FDA's approval and subsequent handling of a gene therapy tied to deaths from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, leading to a temporary suspension of its distribution.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025