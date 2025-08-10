Vinay Prasad Returns to Key FDA Role Amid Controversy

Vinay Prasad is stepping back into his role overseeing vaccine regulation at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, just over a week after his departure. The return comes amid significant scrutiny of Prasad's past actions and decisions during his tenure.

The FDA's re-appointment of Dr. Vinay Prasad to lead the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research was confirmed by a statement from U.S. Health and Human Services spokesman Andrew Nixon, following agency turbulence under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership.

Prasad, previously an outspoken critic of U.S. COVID-19 policies, faced backlash over the FDA's approval and subsequent handling of a gene therapy tied to deaths from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, leading to a temporary suspension of its distribution.