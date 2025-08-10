Left Menu

RSS Chief Advocates for Affordable Healthcare and Education

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, emphasized the necessity of making healthcare and education accessible and affordable. Speaking at the inauguration of a cancer treatment center, he highlighted concerns over the commercialization of these vital sectors and advocated for 'dharma'—a concept uniting society—over corporate social responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:26 IST
RSS Chief Advocates for Affordable Healthcare and Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a public gathering on Sunday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the pressing need to make healthcare and education more accessible and affordable for citizens. He lamented the commercialisation of these crucial sectors and urged a return to service-driven initiatives.

In his address during the inauguration of the Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra, a cancer treatment facility established by Guruji Seva Nyas, Bhagwat criticized the reliance on technical terms like corporate social responsibility. Instead, he called for embracing 'dharma', a concept that brings together and elevates society.

The RSS chief also highlighted the prohibitive costs associated with quality cancer care, noting that state-of-the-art facilities are limited to a few urban centers. He encouraged resourceful community members to step up and address these disparities in healthcare and education services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025