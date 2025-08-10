RSS Chief Advocates for Affordable Healthcare and Education

At a public gathering on Sunday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the pressing need to make healthcare and education more accessible and affordable for citizens. He lamented the commercialisation of these crucial sectors and urged a return to service-driven initiatives.

In his address during the inauguration of the Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra, a cancer treatment facility established by Guruji Seva Nyas, Bhagwat criticized the reliance on technical terms like corporate social responsibility. Instead, he called for embracing 'dharma', a concept that brings together and elevates society.

The RSS chief also highlighted the prohibitive costs associated with quality cancer care, noting that state-of-the-art facilities are limited to a few urban centers. He encouraged resourceful community members to step up and address these disparities in healthcare and education services.

(With inputs from agencies.)