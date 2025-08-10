Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Accessible Healthcare and Education

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for accessible and affordable healthcare and education, criticizing their commercialization. He advocated for compassionate facilities and highlighted 'Dharma' over CSR, stressing India's personalized medical approach. Addressing high cancer treatment costs, he urged capable citizens to improve healthcare and education infrastructure.

Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has underscored the urgent need for accessible and affordable healthcare and education, saying both remain beyond the reach of many citizens. He spoke at the inauguration of the Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra, a center for affordable cancer treatment established by Guruji Seva Nyas.

Bhagwat criticized the commercialization of healthcare and education, noting their centralization due to corporate influence. He called for providing compassionate, widely available services, expressing concern over high cancer treatment costs, which are often only accessible in major cities.

Highlighting India's personalized medical care, Bhagwat emphasized 'Dharma' over formal CSR terms, advocating for a unified, uplifting approach to societal responsibilities. He encouraged utilizing multiple medical systems to cater to diverse patient needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

