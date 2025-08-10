U.S. Treasury's Confident Timeline for Trade Resolution
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence that trade issues would be resolved by the end of October, as reported by the Nikkei newspaper. In an interview, Bessent shared his optimistic timeline for resolving ongoing trade negotiations, signaling potential closure on various trade disputes.
In a recent interview, Bessent highlighted his department's commitment to swiftly addressing the lingering trade issues. The Secretary's forecasted resolution by October instills confidence in pending global economic negotiations.
Bessent's remarks reflect a broader strategy within the U.S. Treasury to stabilize and improve international trade relations by setting concrete deadlines for resolution.
