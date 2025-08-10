U.S. Treasury's Confident Timeline for Trade Resolution

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conveyed optimism regarding the timeline for resolving trade disputes, aiming to conclude matters by October. His comments were reported by the esteemed Japanese newspaper, Nikkei.

In a recent interview, Bessent highlighted his department's commitment to swiftly addressing the lingering trade issues. The Secretary's forecasted resolution by October instills confidence in pending global economic negotiations.

Bessent's remarks reflect a broader strategy within the U.S. Treasury to stabilize and improve international trade relations by setting concrete deadlines for resolution.

