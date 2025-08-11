Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Steadies Amid Anticipation of U.S.-China Trade Talks

The U.S. dollar held steady as markets anticipate a U.S. CPI report and focus on U.S.-China trade talks to avoid higher tariffs. The Financial Times reports Nvidia and AMD's agreement to allocate revenue from China sales to the U.S. to secure export licenses, amid concerns over Nvidia's H20 chips. Meanwhile, the Australian and British currencies saw declines, while cryptocurrency values rose. U.S. Treasury personnel changes are also under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 07:21 IST
U.S. Dollar Steadies Amid Anticipation of U.S.-China Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar maintained its position on Monday following losses from the previous week, as financial markets brace for Tuesday's critical U.S. Consumer Price Index report for July and concentrate on the trade discussions between Washington and Beijing. These talks aim to avert increased tariffs.

The dollar index recorded no change, staying at 98.25 after a 0.4% decline last week. In a holiday-quietened Japanese market, the dollar was steady at 147.685 yen. The looming trade deadline of August 12, set by the Trump administration, keeps the spotlight on policy evolution regarding semiconductors.

Chris Weston of Pepperstone Group Ltd anticipates an extension, suggesting a 90-day truce. The Financial Times highlighted an arrangement where Nvidia and AMD would contribute 15% of their Chinese sales revenue to the U.S. government to secure semiconductor export licenses. This comes amid concerns about Nvidia's H20 chips' security risks voiced on a state-affiliated Chinese social media.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025