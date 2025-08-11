Pfizer Unveils Advanced Pneumococcal Vaccine in India

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced the launch of its next-generation 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) for adults in India. This potent vaccine is designed to protect against 20 clinically relevant serotypes responsible for both invasive and non-invasive pneumococcal diseases.

According to Pfizer's official statement, PCV20 will provide timely and proactive protection for all adults, particularly benefiting individuals living with chronic conditions. It reinforces the importance of adult immunization, especially in the wake of rising pneumococcal disease cases.

The vaccine is introduced as a single-shot solution, eliminating the need for a second dose. "We are confident that this vaccine, with its extensive coverage of pneumococcal disease serotypes, will meet the growing demand for adult immunization in India," commented Pfizer MD Meenakshi Nevatia.

