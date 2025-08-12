Left Menu

Steroid-Free India: A Campaign for a Healthier Future

The 'Steroid Free India' campaign was launched in Haridwar by India Ambassador IRS Narendra Kumar Yadav and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, focusing on protecting youth from harmful steroid use. The initiative promotes natural strength and fitness, urging sisters during Raksha Bandhan to commit to a healthy lifestyle for their brothers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India Ambassador IRS Narendra Kumar Yadav has unveiled the 'Steroid Free India' campaign in Haridwar. The movement seeks to safeguard the nation's youth from harmful steroids, often considered a silent killer. Yadav's initiative was strongly supported by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

Yadav emphasized the importance of achieving fitness through natural means, highlighting the role of discipline, dedication, and a balanced diet. He issued a special appeal during Raksha Bandhan, encouraging sisters to steer their brothers away from steroid use and towards healthier lifestyle choices.

The campaign is a significant commitment to guiding the younger generation towards a more robust and healthier future, embodying national pride and fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

