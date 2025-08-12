Steroid-Free India: A Campaign for a Healthier Future

India Ambassador IRS Narendra Kumar Yadav has unveiled the 'Steroid Free India' campaign in Haridwar. The movement seeks to safeguard the nation's youth from harmful steroids, often considered a silent killer. Yadav's initiative was strongly supported by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

Yadav emphasized the importance of achieving fitness through natural means, highlighting the role of discipline, dedication, and a balanced diet. He issued a special appeal during Raksha Bandhan, encouraging sisters to steer their brothers away from steroid use and towards healthier lifestyle choices.

The campaign is a significant commitment to guiding the younger generation towards a more robust and healthier future, embodying national pride and fitness.

