ADOLESCON 2025: Empowering Adolescents and Transforming Futures

Pune, India saw a groundbreaking conference on adolescent health as Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College hosted ADOLESCON 2025 in collaboration with the Maharashtra Adolescent Health Academy. The event aimed to empower adolescents, drawing over 500 participants including health experts, educators, and parents for two days of insightful dialogue.

The conference featured diverse sessions, ranging from workshops on youth mental health and wellness to practical parenting strategies. Attendees engaged in discussions around issues like digital influence, peer pressure, and nutrition, guided by experts such as Dr. Shailaja Mane and Dr. Nishikant Kowal.

Highlighted by the prestigious IBCLC Care Award, the institution underscored its commitment to public health and adolescent care, emphasizing the need for early intervention and inclusive programming for the youth. ADOLESCON 2025 stands as a vital contribution to the ongoing discourse on adolescent healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)