Left Menu

ADOLESCON 2025: Empowering Adolescents and Transforming Futures

ADOLESCON 2025, organized by Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College in Pune, was a pioneering event focused on adolescent health. It brought together over 500 participants, including health experts, to discuss critical topics like mental health, youth wellness, and parenting strategies. The conference marked significant progress in adolescent health awareness and advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:10 IST
ADOLESCON 2025: Empowering Adolescents and Transforming Futures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune, India saw a groundbreaking conference on adolescent health as Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College hosted ADOLESCON 2025 in collaboration with the Maharashtra Adolescent Health Academy. The event aimed to empower adolescents, drawing over 500 participants including health experts, educators, and parents for two days of insightful dialogue.

The conference featured diverse sessions, ranging from workshops on youth mental health and wellness to practical parenting strategies. Attendees engaged in discussions around issues like digital influence, peer pressure, and nutrition, guided by experts such as Dr. Shailaja Mane and Dr. Nishikant Kowal.

Highlighted by the prestigious IBCLC Care Award, the institution underscored its commitment to public health and adolescent care, emphasizing the need for early intervention and inclusive programming for the youth. ADOLESCON 2025 stands as a vital contribution to the ongoing discourse on adolescent healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025