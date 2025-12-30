Daria Kasatkina Returns Recharged after Mental Health Break
Tennis player Daria Kasatkina, who recently took a six-week mental health break, is gearing up for her return at the Brisbane International. The Russian-born athlete, who now represents Australia, needed time off to cope with mental strain from her career and personal challenges, including her stance on critical social issues.
Daria Kasatkina, an Australian tennis player with Russian roots, is ready to make her comeback at the Brisbane International after a six-week hiatus focused on mental health. Her break followed a challenging period marked by a demanding tour schedule and the emotional stress of adapting to her new national identity.
The tennis star candidly acknowledged the difficulty athletes face in recognizing the need for rest amidst constant competition. Kasatkina emphasized the anxiety of defending points from previous seasons, acknowledging that her relentless pace could lead to burnout if unchecked.
Kasatkina's personal journey has also included coming out as gay and her vocal stance against the Ukrainian conflict, factors that contributed to her recent challenges. Now, feeling rejuvenated, she looks forward to competing again, having learned the importance of respecting personal limits for mental well-being.
