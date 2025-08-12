Left Menu

Monica Seles' New Battle: Raising Awareness for Myasthenia Gravis

Monica Seles, a celebrated tennis champion, recently disclosed her diagnosis of myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular autoimmune disease. She spoke about her symptoms, diagnosis journey, and the need for awareness. Partnering with argenx, Seles aims to highlight the illness's impact and advocate for those affected.

Updated: 12-08-2025 18:14 IST
Monica Seles, the iconic tennis player who secured nine Grand Slam titles, has gone public with her battle against myasthenia gravis. Seles described the disease affecting her daily life, marked by symptoms like double vision and muscle weakness, during a recent interview with The Associated Press.

Diagnosed three years ago, Seles is speaking out to raise awareness, particularly as it often affects young women and older men. She is collaborating with the Dutch immunology company argenx on the Go for Greater campaign to promote understanding of the chronic condition.

The legendary athlete attributes her resilience to multiple life 'resets,' from immigrating to the US at age 13 to surviving a knife attack. Her message to others is clear: 'You've got to always adjust,' reinforcing her advocacy for adaptability and awareness in the face of health challenges.

