Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Israeli Campaign and the Aftermath of Khamenei's Assassination

The tension between the U.S., Israel, and Iran reached a critical point as the air campaign against Iran enters its sixth day. Residents in northern Tehran report intensified bombings, while Iran vows comprehensive retaliation after a U.S. attack on an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka claimed over 80 lives.

In Iran, a planned mourning period for slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was abruptly postponed amid security concerns. Speculation mounts around his hardliner son, Mojtaba, as a successor which could signal defiance against foreign powers. The delay in mourning was reportedly due to perceived assassination threats during Israeli and U.S. air campaigns.

As the conflict escalates, the global economy experiences significant disruption, particularly with oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz under threat. In an unexpected turn, Iranian state TV was hacked, showing opposition figure Reza Pahlavi, highlighting internal unrest. Regional tensions are further compounded by Iranian drone incursions into Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from agencies.)