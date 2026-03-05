Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Israeli Campaign and the Aftermath of Khamenei's Assassination

The U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran has intensified, causing significant regional instability and global economic impacts. Iran vows retaliation following the sinking of its warship, mourning for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's assassination is delayed, and there are concerns over his son's succession amid escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:37 IST
Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Israeli Campaign and the Aftermath of Khamenei's Assassination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tension between the U.S., Israel, and Iran reached a critical point as the air campaign against Iran enters its sixth day. Residents in northern Tehran report intensified bombings, while Iran vows comprehensive retaliation after a U.S. attack on an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka claimed over 80 lives.

In Iran, a planned mourning period for slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was abruptly postponed amid security concerns. Speculation mounts around his hardliner son, Mojtaba, as a successor which could signal defiance against foreign powers. The delay in mourning was reportedly due to perceived assassination threats during Israeli and U.S. air campaigns.

As the conflict escalates, the global economy experiences significant disruption, particularly with oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz under threat. In an unexpected turn, Iranian state TV was hacked, showing opposition figure Reza Pahlavi, highlighting internal unrest. Regional tensions are further compounded by Iranian drone incursions into Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England

Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England

 India
2
Contentious IAEA Resolution: U.S. Joins Opposition

Contentious IAEA Resolution: U.S. Joins Opposition

 Global
3
Congress Gains Leverage: The Power Play with DMK and TVK

Congress Gains Leverage: The Power Play with DMK and TVK

 India
4
Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026