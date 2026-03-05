WHO Highlights Health Infrastructure Attacks in Iran Amid U.S.-Israeli Campaign
The World Health Organization reports 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran, resulting in the deaths of four healthcare workers and injuries to 25 others, amid tensions linked to a U.S.-Israeli campaign. Hospitals and ambulances have sustained damage, prompting evacuations and operational disruptions.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran during a U.S.-Israeli campaign, resulting in the deaths of four healthcare workers and injuring 25 more, the agency's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Thursday.
Without assigning blame, WHO highlighted damages incurred by hospitals and ambulances in Iran, with one hospital in Tehran having been evacuated. Further complicating the situation, the WHO's logistics hub in Dubai, crucial for supplying health essentials to numerous countries, faces operational disruption due to regional transport restraints.
Iran's ambassador submitted a letter to the WHO, alleging that military strikes targeted ten health facilities. The current unrest has significantly hindered healthcare infrastructure's operations within the region, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions.
