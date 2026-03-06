Kurdistan Rejects Claims of Joining Anti-Iran Campaign Amidst Rising Regional Tensions
The Kurdistan Regional Government dismissed reports linking it to an anti-Iran campaign, emphasizing its commitment to regional peace. Amidst escalating tensions, Iranian Kurdish forces and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps remain on the defensive. Meanwhile, US and Israeli forces intensify operations against Iranian targets.
- Country:
- Iran
The Kurdistan Regional Government has dismissed allegations of participating in a campaign against Iran, emphasizing its commitment to regional peace and stability. This denial comes as tensions intensify, with reports suggesting US and Israeli forces are actively targeting Iranian assets.
Peshawa Hawramani, the Kurdistan Region Government's spokesperson, stated that publications linking Kurdish forces to actions against Iran are unfounded and were deliberately released. He called for intervention from the federal government and international communities to protect the Kurdistan Region from external assaults.
In contrast, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps announced its readiness for prolonged conflict, revealing forthcoming military technologies. As combative operations persist, Iran and allied Kurdish forces brace for ongoing confrontations, signaling a notably escalating conflict in the region.
ALSO READ
Iran Vows 'Heroic Nationalist Defence' Amid Rising Tensions with US and Israel
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. Tanker in Gulf
Iranian Revolutionary Guards Clash with U.S. Tanker in Gulf Waters
Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Power Consolidation Amid Conflict
Escalating Tensions: US and Israeli Strikes Ignite Regional Conflict