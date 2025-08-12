Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Statewide HIV/AIDS Awareness Campaign Amid Rising Cases

The Arunachal Pradesh government has launched a statewide campaign to combat the rising HIV/AIDS cases, primarily driven by drug abuse and unsafe practices. Health Minister Biyuram Wahge emphasized youth involvement in the initiative, urging them to abandon drugs and focus on building a healthier future.

Updated: 12-08-2025 18:43 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign as the state battles an increase in HIV/AIDS cases, according to officials. Launched in East Siang's Pasighat, the drive is spearheaded by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, who called upon the youth to combat the epidemic by avoiding drug use and building a brighter future.

Minister Wahge emphasized the role of students in spreading awareness. "Every student can contribute to the fight against HIV/AIDS, starting here, from the land of freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh," he stated during a rally alongside Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, which saw participation from over 2,000 students.

Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society's Project Director, Marbom Basar, highlighted that the surge in cases since 2022 is attributed mainly to unsafe needle usage and unprotected sex. The campaign aims to disrupt the infection chain through peer-group education. Minister Wahge also visited a drug de-addiction center in Pasighat, urging adherence to regulatory guidelines.

