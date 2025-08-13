Left Menu

Maharashtra's Organ Donation Pledge Gains Momentum in Thane

In a significant boost to organ donation efforts, 4,900 citizens in Thane, Maharashtra have pledged to donate organs under the 'Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyan' campaign. Simplified online registration via QR codes and official websites has facilitated this increase in participation during the August 3-15 drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:45 IST
Maharashtra's Organ Donation Pledge Gains Momentum in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive initiative, 4,900 individuals from Maharashtra's Thane district have committed to organ donation in the last ten days. This surge is part of the 'Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyan' supported by the government, local officials announced on Wednesday.

According to the Zilla Parishad release, the Health Department has implemented a more streamlined online registration process to encourage more residents to participate. Citizens can easily register by scanning a QR code or visiting the website notto.abdm.gov.in using their Aadhaar number or Abha-linked mobile. Participants can also download their pledge certificate after completing the registration.

The organ donation drive is slated to run from August 3 to August 15, and officials have confirmed that 4,900 people have already registered. This demonstrates a growing public interest and responsiveness towards organ donation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025