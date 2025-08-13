Maharashtra's Organ Donation Pledge Gains Momentum in Thane

In an impressive initiative, 4,900 individuals from Maharashtra's Thane district have committed to organ donation in the last ten days. This surge is part of the 'Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyan' supported by the government, local officials announced on Wednesday.

According to the Zilla Parishad release, the Health Department has implemented a more streamlined online registration process to encourage more residents to participate. Citizens can easily register by scanning a QR code or visiting the website notto.abdm.gov.in using their Aadhaar number or Abha-linked mobile. Participants can also download their pledge certificate after completing the registration.

The organ donation drive is slated to run from August 3 to August 15, and officials have confirmed that 4,900 people have already registered. This demonstrates a growing public interest and responsiveness towards organ donation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)