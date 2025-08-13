Left Menu

Balancing Faith and Health: The Pigeon Feeding Dilemma in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, proposes a resolution to the contentious issue of pigeon feeding at public places by balancing health concerns and religious sentiments. Legal challenges and community protests arise following the shutdown of feeding spots by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation due to associated health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a balanced approach to resolve the ongoing debate over pigeon feeding at public places. This issue, involving public health concerns and religious sentiments, is currently under legal scrutiny by the Bombay High Court.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently ordered the closure of pigeon feeding spots, known as kabutarkhanas, citing health risks. This decision has sparked protests and legal challenges, with opponents accusing the government of politicizing the matter.

BMC is considering controlled feeding at specific times, pending public consultation, but the court emphasizes maintaining public health. Fadnavis assures that both health and faith considerations will be respected, suggesting designated feeding areas without human habitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

