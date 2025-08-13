Balancing Faith and Health: The Pigeon Feeding Dilemma in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, proposes a resolution to the contentious issue of pigeon feeding at public places by balancing health concerns and religious sentiments. Legal challenges and community protests arise following the shutdown of feeding spots by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation due to associated health risks.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a balanced approach to resolve the ongoing debate over pigeon feeding at public places. This issue, involving public health concerns and religious sentiments, is currently under legal scrutiny by the Bombay High Court.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently ordered the closure of pigeon feeding spots, known as kabutarkhanas, citing health risks. This decision has sparked protests and legal challenges, with opponents accusing the government of politicizing the matter.
BMC is considering controlled feeding at specific times, pending public consultation, but the court emphasizes maintaining public health. Fadnavis assures that both health and faith considerations will be respected, suggesting designated feeding areas without human habitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devendra Fadnavis Pushes for Swift Solar Energy Expansion in Maharashtra
Bombay High Court: Feeding Pigeons a Public Nuisance
Bombay High Court: Allegations in Matrimonial Proceedings Not Defamation
"State government stands firm with devotees": Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on elephant Madhuri's issue
Bombay High Court sets up bench at Kolhapur with sittings from August 18; it will be fourth HC bench in Maharashtra.