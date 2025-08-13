Balancing Faith and Health: The Pigeon Feeding Dilemma in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a balanced approach to resolve the ongoing debate over pigeon feeding at public places. This issue, involving public health concerns and religious sentiments, is currently under legal scrutiny by the Bombay High Court.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently ordered the closure of pigeon feeding spots, known as kabutarkhanas, citing health risks. This decision has sparked protests and legal challenges, with opponents accusing the government of politicizing the matter.

BMC is considering controlled feeding at specific times, pending public consultation, but the court emphasizes maintaining public health. Fadnavis assures that both health and faith considerations will be respected, suggesting designated feeding areas without human habitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)