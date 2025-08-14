Dollar's Decline and Bitcoin's Rise Amid Fed Rate Speculations
The U.S. dollar hit multi-week lows as the Federal Reserve is anticipated to cut interest rates, possibly as early as next month. Meanwhile, rising institutional investment has boosted Bitcoin to a new record high. Australia's resilient labor market also strengthened its currency, contrasting the weakening U.S. economy.
The U.S. dollar reached multi-week lows against major currencies on Thursday as traders bet heavily on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next month. The anticipation of Fed easing coupled with increasing institutional cryptocurrency investment has driven Bitcoin to new record highs.
Meanwhile, Australia's dollar strengthened on the back of a surprisingly robust labor market. In contrast, U.S. Fed rhetoric has turned more dovish amid signs of a cooling labor market, and President Trump's tariffs have not yet significantly impacted price pressures.
Market analysts believe a Fed rate cut on September 17 is nearly certain, and some even speculate on a more substantial half-point reduction. Political pressure on the Fed persists, with repeated criticisms from President Trump, and calls for a rate-cutting series from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Bitcoin, buoyed by increased institutional money and regulatory changes, soared to a new high of $124,480.82.
(With inputs from agencies.)
