Lilly Increases Mounjaro Price in UK to Align with European Markets

Eli Lilly has increased the UK list price of its weight-loss and type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro by up to 170% to align with other European markets. Despite the price hike, the NHS will not pay the new price, ensuring continued access for patients, as Lilly adjusts to US market pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:15 IST
Eli Lilly is set to significantly increase the UK list price for its weight-loss and type 2 diabetes medication, Mounjaro, by up to 170%. This adjustment aligns the price with those in other European markets, as announced by the pharmaceutical giant on Thursday. The decision comes in response to mounting pressure from the U.S. to harmonize drug prices across various markets.

The revised pricing will take effect from September, with the cost for a month's supply of the highest dose escalating from £122 to £330. Initially, Lilly offered Mounjaro in Britain at a substantially reduced list price compared to its other European markets, aiming to expedite its availability through Britain's National Health Service (NHS). However, Lilly assures an ongoing agreement with the NHS to maintain drug supply and accessibility despite the pricing shift.

This strategic move highlights the pharmaceutical sector's response to U.S. policy shifts, where prescription drugs are known to be priced significantly higher than in other countries. The decision also reflects industry conversations initiated by the Trump administration to adjust drug costs abroad, thereby potentially lowering prices in the lucrative U.S. market.

While the NHS will continue to access Mounjaro without bearing the new price, private providers can engage in separate pricing agreements. Launched in the UK in February last year, Mounjaro quickly gained ground against competitor Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, especially in the burgeoning online pharmacy sector, signaling the fierce competition within the GLP-1 drug class market.

