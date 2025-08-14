Left Menu

Karnataka Targets Heart Health with New Screening for Drivers

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced plans for a health screening program focused on autorickshaw and cab drivers, addressing a surge in heart attack cases among them. The initiative will target factors like pollution, stress, and comorbidities. Discussions for similar programs for school children are ongoing.

Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is stepping up efforts to address rising heart attack cases among autorickshaw and cab drivers, according to Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. The government is mulling a dedicated health screening program for this vulnerable group, citing increased pollution, stress, and other lifestyle challenges.

During a legislative assembly session, Rao highlighted data from the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, which showed that 20-30 percent of last year's heart attack cases involved drivers. The minister attributed this to external factors and emphasized the importance of a robust health screening system.

In addition to addressing driver health, the government is also exploring cardiovascular screenings for school children to manage mental stress and overall well-being. Suggestions for a widespread CPR training campaign were brought forth by senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar to enhance emergency response knowledge across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

