Karnataka Targets Heart Health with New Screening for Drivers

Karnataka is stepping up efforts to address rising heart attack cases among autorickshaw and cab drivers, according to Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. The government is mulling a dedicated health screening program for this vulnerable group, citing increased pollution, stress, and other lifestyle challenges.

During a legislative assembly session, Rao highlighted data from the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, which showed that 20-30 percent of last year's heart attack cases involved drivers. The minister attributed this to external factors and emphasized the importance of a robust health screening system.

In addition to addressing driver health, the government is also exploring cardiovascular screenings for school children to manage mental stress and overall well-being. Suggestions for a widespread CPR training campaign were brought forth by senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar to enhance emergency response knowledge across the state.

