Left Menu

India's Pharma Leadership: Investing in Research for a Healthier Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's leadership in the pharmaceutical sector, calling for increased research to develop affordable and effective indigenous medicines. During his Independence Day address, he urged investment in research and development to maintain global influence and create medications with minimal side effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:49 IST
India's Pharma Leadership: Investing in Research for a Healthier Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, underscored the nation's prominent role in the pharmaceutical industry during his Independence Day address on Friday.

He pointed out the critical need for more investment in research and development to create new, cost-effective indigenous medicines that can support global healthcare during crises.

Modi highlighted India's reputation as the 'pharmacy of the world,' and called for efforts to secure patents through innovative research, ensuring minimal side effects and maximizing the impact of Indian pharmaceuticals on global health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025