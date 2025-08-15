India's Pharma Leadership: Investing in Research for a Healthier Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's leadership in the pharmaceutical sector, calling for increased research to develop affordable and effective indigenous medicines. During his Independence Day address, he urged investment in research and development to maintain global influence and create medications with minimal side effects.
Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, underscored the nation's prominent role in the pharmaceutical industry during his Independence Day address on Friday.
He pointed out the critical need for more investment in research and development to create new, cost-effective indigenous medicines that can support global healthcare during crises.
Modi highlighted India's reputation as the 'pharmacy of the world,' and called for efforts to secure patents through innovative research, ensuring minimal side effects and maximizing the impact of Indian pharmaceuticals on global health.
