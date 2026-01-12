Left Menu

Loop Health Revolutionizes Employee Healthcare with 1 Million Managed Lives

Loop Health, a pioneering employee health benefits platform, surpasses managing healthcare for 1 million individuals. The platform integrates insurance, preventive care, and diagnostics, striking a balance between cost efficiency and comprehensive healthcare. This milestone signifies a shift from traditional models towards proactive management of employee well-being.

  India
  • India

Loop Health, a groundbreaking player in the employee healthcare sector, has achieved a significant accomplishment by managing the health needs of over 1 million individuals. The platform has developed a comprehensive model that emphasizes preventive measures, aiming to reduce long-term healthcare expenses for businesses.

Established in 2018, Loop Health collaborates with more than 1,250 companies, providing services to high-profile clients like Nasdaq and Ola. By integrating insurance, diagnostics, and doctor consultations into a unified system, Loop Health offers an innovative alternative to conventional insurance-based models, which typically engage during crises.

The company's recent achievements illustrate the growing importance of continuous care and prevention in healthcare, as emphasized by co-founder Ryan Singh. Additionally, with their commitment to expanding services such as HealthFlex, Loop Health is set to further influence the sector by fostering healthier workplaces and stabilizing insurance costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

