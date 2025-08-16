Brain-Eating Amoeba Found in Queensland Water Supply: What You Need to Know

A potentially deadly microorganism, Naegleria fowleri, has been detected in the drinking water supplies of two towns in south-west Queensland, Australia. Known as the 'brain-eating amoeba,' it's rare but almost always fatal, causing significant concern among local health authorities.

The organism was discovered in the water systems of health facilities in Augathella and Charleville. The Murweh Shire Council swiftly issued a health notice for residents, warning of the presence of the amoeba, which thrives in warm freshwater environments.

Public health guidelines emphasize that despite its presence, the amoeba does not pose a risk when consuming contaminated water. However, activities like bathing or swimming that allow water to enter the nose should be approached with caution. Continued investigations are underway to establish how the contamination occurred.