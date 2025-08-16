Left Menu

Brain-Eating Amoeba Found in Queensland Water Supply: What You Need to Know

Naegleria fowleri, also known as the 'brain-eating amoeba,' has been detected in drinking water supplies in Augathella and Charleville, Queensland. The microorganism causes primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a nearly always fatal brain infection. Although rare, its presence has prompted health warnings. Authorities advise against activities that allow water to enter nostrils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Penrith | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:20 IST
Brain-Eating Amoeba Found in Queensland Water Supply: What You Need to Know
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

A potentially deadly microorganism, Naegleria fowleri, has been detected in the drinking water supplies of two towns in south-west Queensland, Australia. Known as the 'brain-eating amoeba,' it's rare but almost always fatal, causing significant concern among local health authorities.

The organism was discovered in the water systems of health facilities in Augathella and Charleville. The Murweh Shire Council swiftly issued a health notice for residents, warning of the presence of the amoeba, which thrives in warm freshwater environments.

Public health guidelines emphasize that despite its presence, the amoeba does not pose a risk when consuming contaminated water. However, activities like bathing or swimming that allow water to enter the nose should be approached with caution. Continued investigations are underway to establish how the contamination occurred.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025