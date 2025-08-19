Left Menu

Terumo India's LEED Gold Certification: A Pillar of Sustainability

Terumo India has received LEED Gold Certification for its Gurugram office, a testament to its commitment to sustainability. This milestone aligns with the company's vision to minimize environmental impact while ensuring associate well-being, showcasing Terumo's broader mission of contributing to societal health advancements.

In a significant milestone for sustainability, Terumo India, a key player in the medical technology sector, has earned a coveted LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. The certification was awarded for the company's corporate office located in Gurugram, emphasizing its dedication to environmentally responsible and high-performance workplace design.

Terumo India achieved this recognition by implementing numerous sustainability measures, such as optimizing energy use with efficient HVAC systems, conserving water through low-flow fixtures, and enhancing workplace ventilation. The use of biophilic design elements, including natural lighting and greenery, further underscores the company's commitment to employee well-being and productivity.

This achievement not only highlights Terumo India's efforts within its office environment but also reaffirms its dedication to social and environmental values. Shishir Agarwal, President and Managing Director, noted that obtaining the LEED certification is a reflection of the company's unwavering commitment to meaningful sustainability practices. This aligns seamlessly with Terumo's enduring mission of supporting global healthcare.

