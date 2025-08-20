Left Menu

Aether MindTech Raises ₹4.5 Crore to Boost Neuro-Wellness with Evolv28

Aether MindTech, creator of the non-invasive wearable Evolv28, has secured ₹4.5 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round. The investment aims to enhance product innovation, clinical validation, and market reach for Evolv28, a device designed to improve sleep and reduce stress through ultra-low magnetic field signals.

Hyderabad, India — Aether MindTech, the innovative company behind the Evolv28 device, has successfully raised ₹4.5 crore in a recent Pre-Series A funding round. This windfall allows the company to further develop its pioneering neuro-wellness technology.

Evolv28 is a non-invasive device that emits ultra-low magnetic field signals, providing an effective solution for improving sleep quality and reducing stress levels. Unlike conventional trackers, this device is designed to actively enhance mental well-being.

The capital infusion will enable Aether MindTech to accelerate clinical validation, pursue regulatory approvals, and strategize its market expansion across India, the US, and Europe. The funding round was led by Anthill Angel Fund, along with other prominent investors.

