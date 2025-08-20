Aether MindTech Raises ₹4.5 Crore to Boost Neuro-Wellness with Evolv28

Hyderabad, India — Aether MindTech, the innovative company behind the Evolv28 device, has successfully raised ₹4.5 crore in a recent Pre-Series A funding round. This windfall allows the company to further develop its pioneering neuro-wellness technology.

Evolv28 is a non-invasive device that emits ultra-low magnetic field signals, providing an effective solution for improving sleep quality and reducing stress levels. Unlike conventional trackers, this device is designed to actively enhance mental well-being.

The capital infusion will enable Aether MindTech to accelerate clinical validation, pursue regulatory approvals, and strategize its market expansion across India, the US, and Europe. The funding round was led by Anthill Angel Fund, along with other prominent investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)